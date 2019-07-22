Border agents arrest 17 on smuggling boat off San Diego coast

SAN DIEGO — Authorities arrested two suspected smugglers and 15 people suspected of entering the United States illegally by boat Saturday.

Border Patrol agents and other law enforcement officials detected a smuggling boat about 5 miles off the coast of San Diego, according to a tweet by U.S. Customs and Border Protection operations in San Diego.

One Venezuelan and 14 Mexican citizens, along with two suspected smugglers, were arrested, officials said.

Customs and Border Protection officials seized the boat.