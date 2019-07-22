3 men wanted in armed carjacking

SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for three suspects involved in a carjacking in Barrio Logan Monday.

A 25-year-old man was sitting in his red Honda Civic on Norman Scott Road and S. 32nd St. around 4 a.m. Monday waiting for his female companion to meet him. Three Hispanic male adults in their 20s approached the victim, and one of the suspects produced a handgun, said San Diego Police Department Officer Dino Delimitros.

The suspect whipped the victim with the handgun and took his phone and car keys. The three suspects fled in the Honda in an unknown direction, Delimitros said.

The suspect who hit the victim was described as 5-feet-8 inches tall with a medium build and wearing a white T-shirt.

The victim suffered facial injuries, but police did not say if he was taken to the hospital.

The stolen vehicle’s California license plate number is 5JFS686.

Anyone with information about the crime was asked to call the SDPD Central Division at 619-744-9500 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.