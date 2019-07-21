× Woman escapes flipped car, hit by oncoming traffic

SAN DIEGO — A woman was fighting for her life Sunday morning after flipping her car, escaping the wreck and getting hit by another vehicle.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. on Poway Road in the Sabre Springs area north of Scripps Ranch. Police say the woman was headed east when she somehow lost control, crossed the median and flipped her sedan. She managed to crawl out of the wreck, but as she walked across the street through the westbound lanes, was hit by a passing car.

The driver of that vehicle immediately stopped and called 911, San Diego Police Lt. Christian Sharp said. The woman was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Sharp. The driver of the other car was not badly hurt. She cooperated with police and was not suspected of DUI, Sharp said.

All westbound lanes of Poway Road were shut down in the immediate area, and only one lane remained open heading east for several hours after the crash.