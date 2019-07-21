Teen dies when car crashes into tree off I-15

FALLBROOK, Calif. — A 17-year-old boy died Sunday when the sedan he was driving went off northbound Interstate 15 and crashed into a tree, the North County Fire Protection District said.

The boy was declared dead at the scene and his male passenger was taken by Mercy Air helicopter to Palomar Hospital with moderate injuries, said the fire district’s Public Information Officer John Choi.

Rescue traffic collision NB I-15 north of Hwy 76, 15 closed for airship landing. Traffic delay 1 hr. or more. pic.twitter.com/pfbhwOgPFl — North County Fire (@NorthCountyFire) July 21, 2019

The accident happened in the Fallbrook area at 12:41 p.m. Sunday and the freeway was shut down by the California Highway Patrol to allow the helicopter to land on the freeway and then carry the injured passenger to the hospital.

Traffic on the freeway resumed at 1:30 p.m.