Teen dies when car crashes into tree off I-15

Posted 3:18 PM, July 21, 2019, by , Updated at 03:25PM, July 21, 2019

FALLBROOK, Calif. — A 17-year-old boy died Sunday when the sedan he was driving went off northbound Interstate 15 and crashed into a tree, the North County Fire Protection District said.

The boy was declared dead at the scene and his male passenger was taken by Mercy Air helicopter to Palomar Hospital with moderate injuries, said the fire district’s Public Information Officer John Choi.

The accident happened in the Fallbrook area at 12:41 p.m. Sunday and the freeway was shut down by the California Highway Patrol to allow the helicopter to land on the freeway and then carry the injured passenger to the hospital.

Traffic on the freeway resumed at 1:30 p.m.

