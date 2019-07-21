Last day of Comic-Con sees elaborate costumes, lines at lost and found

SAN DIEGO — The final day of San Diego Comic-Con International saw tons of elaborate costumes as some attendees said they were saving their best for last.

“I wanted to go out with a bang!” said Natalia Maggio, who dressed as Wonder Woman for the event’s final day.

Strutting the halls with his daughter was Eric Sautter, who told FOX 5 he was only too happy to go the extra length to ensure his daughter’s costume was perfect.

“I’ll do anything she wants to do. I love just spending time with her,” Sautter said. “If she wants me to wear her wig while she works on it, you betcha! I’ll do anything. I’d wear a pink tutu if she asked me to, it wouldn’t bother me.”

A line began forming outside the lost and found Sunday morning, where attendees were hoping to recover their lost belongings.

“I lost my credit card Thursday morning and I’ve been checking every day since,” attendee Steven Lee said. “I came today to check. They didn’t have it but what they do have is a stack of credit cards about this big!” Lee held his hands about a foot apart to indicate the size of the stack. “They can’t fit enough in their hands, so they had to take out stacks and then get a new stack to look through it,” he said.

Though he still hadn’t found his card, Lee said he wasn’t letting it get him down or put a damper on the weekend. “It’s not bad. It’s not bringing us down,” he said.