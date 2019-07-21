Comic-Con wraps up Sunday after drawing estimated 130K attendees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego Comic-Con 2019 will conclude at the San Diego Convention Center Sunday with a variety of panels, workshops, trivia competitions and more.

"Supernatural" co-stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins and Alexander Calvert and the series' producers will hold a Hall H panel at 10:30 a.m. to discuss the series' 15th and final season. The event will also feature a video presentation of the show's highlights.

At 1:45 p.m., DC Comics will host a trivia competition in Room 6DE, offering exclusive prizes to winners. At 2 p.m., a Harry Potter trivia competition will be held at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina. Contestants will compete against authors Adam Christopher, Rob Hart and voice actress Janina Gavankar.

Panels will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Additional events include the San Diego International Children's Film Festival in Room 9 and a memorial in Room 23ABC for former Comic-Con President John Rogers, who died in November at age 57.

Events will also be held at Petco Park, the Theatre Box, the Hilton San Diego Bayfront, the Manchester Grand Hyatt and the Balboa Theatre.

Throughout the day, the San Diego Blood Bank will conclude its 43rd annual Robert A. Heinlein blood drive at the convention. Donors will receive a limited-edition "Avengers: Endgame" T-shirt and goody bag regardless of whether they have a badge to attend the convention or not.

Harbor Drive will be closed to all non-foot traffic from First Avenue to Park Boulevard from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. to accommodate the convention's large crowds. Local transit agencies like the Metropolitan Transit System and the North County Transit District as well as Amtrak will offer increased service to and from the convention center to make up for the closures.

The annual five-day convention brings in more than $147 million in economic activity to San Diego County. An estimated 130,000 people attended the festival this year.