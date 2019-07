ESCONDIDO, Calif. — One person was stabbed in Escondido’s Mountain View Park Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to a reported stabbing at about 3:18 p.m. Sunday at 1160 South Citrus Avenue.

One person was transported to the hospital, police said. The extent of the victim’s injuries was not immediately confirmed.

Police were investigating the stabbing Sunday afternoon.

