1 hurt in East Village drive-by BB gun shootings

SAN DIEGO — One person was hurt after someone with a BB gun went on a drive-by shooting spree in East Village early Sunday morning.

A passenger in a white sedan drove through the neighborhood around midnight, shooting at multiple targets, including a woman who was hit by at least one of the BBs on 7th Street and Island Avenue, San Diego Police Department said. She was treated by paramedics and loaded into an ambulance but expected to be OK.

People outside Omni Hotel on L Street also reported the car driving by and opening fire, and on nearby Park Boulevard, a BB shattered the back window of a parked car. One other person was hit by a BB but did not need medical help, police said.

Investigators did not have a detailed description of the shooter.