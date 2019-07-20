Taco truck owner robbed at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO — A 64-year-old taco truck owner was robbed at gunpoint Friday evening in the Linda Vista neighborhood.

The victim was cleaning his truck at 6800 Linda Vista Rd. about 8:30 p.m. when the suspect walked up and demanded money, according to San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims.

As the victim turned around, he saw the suspect pointing a gun at him and the suspect again demanded money, Heims said.

The victim gave up an unknown amount of cash and the suspect ran off, last seen southbound in the 6800 block of Linda Vista Road, Heims said.

The suspect was described as a 20-year-old Hispanic man, 5 feet 9 inches tall with a thin build, wearing blue jeans and a gray hoodie with a gray bandana around his face, Heims said.

Anyone with information was asked to call San Diego Police Robbery Division detectives at 619-531-2299 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.