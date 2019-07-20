Scooter rider hit by car in Balboa Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A man riding a scooter in the Balboa Park area was hospitalized after getting hit by a car early Saturday morning.

The crash happened on Pershing Drive, near Morley Field in the northeast corner of the park, around 2 a.m., police confirmed. Officers say the man was riding along the dark street when he was hit by a red sedan, sending him flying up onto the hood and cracking the car's windshield.

The driver stopped and called for help, and paramedics treated the 33-year-old man's injuries on the roadside before loading him into an ambulance and taking him to the hospital. The scooter rider was expected to be OK; police did not release a detailed description of his injuries.

The driver stayed to speak with police and was not suspected of DUI or any other crime.