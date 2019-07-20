Man in clown mask arrested after hourlong police chase

VENICE, Calif. — At least once person was arrested Saturday following a nearly hourlong California Highway Patrol pursuit from Orange County to Venice Beach, where a man wearing a green wig and a clown mask attracted a crowd of followers before his arrest.

The pursuit began about 2:50 p.m. on northbound Interstate 405 when CHP officers noticed a dark sedan driving recklessly in Orange County, CHP Officer Stephan Brandt said.

The car continued north on I-405, slowing for traffic until transitioning to State Route 90. The car then got off at Lincoln Boulevard and proceeded on Washington Boulevard and Pacific Avenue before stopping at the boardwalk.

Helicopters overhead showed the man in the green wig standing through the car’s sunroof toward the end of the pursuit with a passenger apparently holding the steering wheel while the car moved at a slow speed, Brandt said.

The suspect then got out, ran down the boardwalk, jumped a wall and walked on the sand as beachgoers looked on. He stopped to help a man who was covering another man with sand and got a “high five” for his efforts.

Many in the beach crowd began following the suspect until he got to the water, where they surrounded him as Los Angeles police and CHP officers arrived.

People stayed behind the suspect while police officers drew weapons and CHP officers prepared to use a Taser on him, finally moving when ordered by law enforcement.

At about 3:45 p.m., the suspect removed his shirt and dropped his colorful jacket before kneeling on the sand and waiting to be arrested.

Only the man with the green wig was arrested, Brandt said.