× Mahershala Ali to star in ‘Blade’ for Marvel

SAN DIEGO — Marvel made a host of super announcements at its panel at Comic-Con International in San Diego on Saturday, but saved arguably the biggest news on Phase 4 for last.

Two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Blade, the vampire-hunting character previously played by Wesley Snipes.

Ali was on hand for the announcement and given a hero’s welcome as he revealed the news by wearing a “Blade” hat.

The last “Blade” film, “Blade: Trinity,” was released in 2004.

Ali, who has won Academy Awards for his roles in “Green Book” and “Moonlight,” most recently starred in HBO’s latest installment of “True Detective.”