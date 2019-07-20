Mahershala Ali to star in ‘Blade’ for Marvel

Posted 8:10 PM, July 20, 2019, by

President of Marvel studios Kevin Feige welcomes actor Mahershala Ali on stage during the Marvel panel in Hall H of the Convention Center during Comic Con in San Diego, California on July 20, 2019. Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images.

SAN DIEGO — Marvel made a host of super announcements at its panel at Comic-Con International in San Diego on Saturday, but saved arguably the biggest news on Phase 4 for last.

Two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, playing Blade, the vampire-hunting character previously played by Wesley Snipes.

Ali was on hand for the announcement and given a hero’s welcome as he revealed the news by wearing a “Blade” hat.

The last “Blade” film, “Blade: Trinity,” was released in 2004.

Ali, who has won Academy Awards for his roles in “Green Book” and “Moonlight,” most recently starred in HBO’s latest installment of “True Detective.”

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.