Local team loses final World TeamTennis match

Posted 9:58 PM, July 20, 2019, by

CARLSBAD, Calif. — The San Diego Aviators lost the final four sets, two by tiebreakers, in a 24-17 loss to the Orange County Breakers Saturday in a World TeamTennis match at Newport Beach.

The Aviators (3-3) got their only victory in the opening set when Anna- Lena Groenefeld and Jonny O’Mara defeated Victoria Azarenka and Luke Bambridge 5-4 in the opening set of mixed doubles at Breakers Stadium at Palisades Tennis Club.

Azarenka, who had two stints as the top-ranked singles player on the Women’s Tennis Association rankings in 2012 and 2013, defeated Danielle Lao 5- 1 in the second set of women’s singles. She also teamed with Andreja Klepac for a 5-4 victory over Groenefeld and Lao in the fourth set of women’s doubles.

James Ward also won two sets for Orange County (2-2), defeating Taylor Fritz 5-4 in the third set of men’s singles and teaming with Bambridge for a 5-3 victory over Fritz and O’Mara in the final set of men’s doubles.

Under WTT rules, if a set is tied 4-4, it is decided by a nine-point tiebreaker.

The Aviators are scheduled to play the Springfield Lasers Sunday at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad.

