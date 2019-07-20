Ex-Charger denies wrongful death claims by former Playboy employee’s family

SAN DIEGO — Former San Diego Chargers linebacker Shawne Merriman has been accused in a lawsuit of drugging and assaulting a Playboy employee before she died of a drug overdose in 2017, according to a report by TMZ.

Merriman denied the accusations and said he was unaware of the lawsuit that allegedly claims his involvement.

Kimberly Fattorini was found dead after attending a party in Los Angeles in July 2017. Her death was ruled accidental and was said to have been caused by a fatal mixture of alcohol and drugs, including the date rape drug GHB.

According to TMZ’s report, a representative for Merriman said he was at the same party Fattorini attended the night of her death but had neither drugged Fattorini nor sexually assaulted her, as the lawsuit alleges.

The representative’s official statement said:

“As of right now, Shawne, nor his attorney, have any knowledge of him being named in any lawsuit. This alleged lawsuit is baseless. Shawne attended an after-party more than two years ago where a young woman unfortunately overdosed. The police thoroughly investigated and found no wrongdoing whatsoever by Shawne. The fact that they are raising this now, two years after the fact, demonstrates the baseless nature of these allegations.”

Merriman played with the San Diego Chargers from 2005 to 2010. He retired from professional football in 2013.