Cops catch intruders playing drums in local school band room

SAN DIEGO -- Police were called to a local middle school about intruders overnight Saturday, and when they arrived they heard drumming coming from the school band room.

Officers showed up at Thurgood Marshall Middle School in Scripps Ranch after midnight to search for the intruders, and followed the sound of a banging drum to the room, where they found eight teens who had broken into campus, San Diego Police Department said. The kids had found their way onto the roof and gotten into the band room through an open hatch.

Police said nothing was broken or stolen, so they cited the teens -- five of whom were 18, while three were underage -- with trespassing and let them go.

Officers didn't comment on the quality of the drumming that led them to the bizarre scene.