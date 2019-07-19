Watch Live: Police chase driver through LA area

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. — Police are chasing a driver on freeways in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles County.

The chase started after 10 a.m. Friday morning. A driver in a dark-colored sedan was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic, with no police cars close behind. A Los Angeles Police Department helicopter was tracking the driver, who was suspected of burglary, KTLA reported.

Around 10:45 a.m. the driver could be seen pulling into a large parking structure at the Sherman Oaks Galleria. The LAPD helicopter continued to circle the area, but the driver wasn’t easily visible from the sky.

A short time later, police could be seen pulling into a narrow driveway area and holding a person at gunpoint as they lay on the ground. That person was handcuffed and led to a police car.

It wasn’t immediately clear if that person was believed to be the driver of the car or if officers were still searching for other people.

