Uber driver shot at in North Park

SAN DIEGO -- An Uber driver got the scare of her life Friday morning.

Yesenia Delmoral, 27, said she was driving along Polk Avenue in North Park around 7 a.m. when she heard something unusual.

“I was driving, I was working -- I heard something really loud. Something hit my car," Delmoral said.

At first, she had no idea what it was and kept driving for about a half-mile. Then she pulled over and called the police. “When I pulled over to see what happened, I had a hole in my door. It scared me. It seemed like it’s a gunshot," she said.

What she found was in fact a bullet hole in the rear passenger door, just inches from where she had been sitting. No one was in the car with her at the time.

Delmoral said she was not hurt but was very shaken up by what happened and has no idea why someone would’ve taken a shot at her car.

One neighbor told FOX 5 she heard what she believes were two gunshots around that time.

San Diego police are investigating, but no suspect description was available.

