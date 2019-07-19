Tony Hawk teams with local brewery on ‘Tony Hawps IPA’

SAN DIEGO — Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk has teamed with Oceanside-based Black Plague Brewing on “Tony Hawps IPA,” a beer debuting later this month.

Hawk appears in a video promoting the American IPA, which Black Plague describes as a “smooth, clear American IPA with intense citrus and floral aroma, low biterness, and a crisp, refreshing finish” on the brewery’s Instagram.

Hawk, an Encinitas resident, is one of an extensive roster of skaters associated with the North County beer company, including co-founder and skate pro Jordan Hoffart.

Tony Hawps debuts July 20.

Last month marked 20 years since Hawk landed the first 900 at the 1999 Summer X Games, a moment that launched the sport into popular consciousness in a new way. Hawk is widely credited as one of the sport’s most decorated and recognizable ambassadors.

Hawk, now 51, has helped fund local skate parks and remains active in charitable work around San Diego.