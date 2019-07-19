Tech company awarded EPA grant to monitor water quality

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday that it awarded a $100,000 contract to a San Diego-based technology company to develop technology to monitor water quality.

The grant, awarded to 2W iTech LLC, is one of nearly two dozen awarded by the EPA through its Small Business Innovation Research program. The EPA awarded grants worth a combined $2.3 million to 21 companies across the country to develop technologies to improve environmental and human health, monitor air and water quality and clean contaminated areas.

With its grant, 2W iTech will develop a low-cost method to identify trace amounts of perfluoroalkyl substances in water at a rate as small as 10 parts per trillion.

According to the EPA, perfluoroalkyl substances are man-made chemicals that are used in various consumer products like cookware and pizza boxes but can cause adverse health affects in humans if exposed to them over long periods of time.

“These funds support small businesses that have developed new technologies to monitor air quality, test for PFAS, and address other pressing environmental challenges,” EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said. “Through EPA’s Small Business Innovation Research program, we provide important assistance to entrepreneurs as they develop innovative solutions that will strengthen both environmental protections and economic growth.”

The funding package is part of the program’s first phase, offering grants of up to $100,000 to selected companies and businesses. Phase one participants will also be eligible to apply for a phase two grant of up to $300,000 to continue developing their technologies and commercialize them.