Study: San Diego 12th most expensive city to live in the U.S.

SAN DIEGO — A new study shared with FOX 5 from Move.org claimed San Diego is the 12th most expensive city to live in the United States with focus placed on the 75 most populous cities in the U.S.

Move is a company founded on helping people make moving easier. A staff compiled of research enthusiasts plans your next move from finding local doctors, schools, studying average rent, food costs, gas expenses and much more — wherever your next stop is.

To calculate each city’s cost of living, Move added the city’s average rent for a one-bedroom apartment to the average costs of utilities, internet, food, and fuel according to Numbeo.com.

The list seats San Diego at #12 with monthly costs at $2,665.86. Broken down that’s $1,970.93 for rent, $131.66 for utilities, $65.05 for internet, $186.15 for gas and $312.07 for food.

San Francisco came in first place, claiming the tittle for most expensive city to live. The average cost of living in S.F. was set at $4,210.60, according to Move.

