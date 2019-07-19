Presidential candidate Cory Booker to visit Comic-Con

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, is expected to visit San Diego Comic-Con Friday to "geek out" at the annual pop culture convention.

Booker, a Democratic presidential candidate, is making a stop at the convention with "no plans," according to Huffington Post reporter Amanda Terkel, who first reported Booker's intention on Twitter. Sabrina Singh, Booker's national press secretary, later confirmed Booker's plans.

"Cory Booker is going to Comic Con today around 3:15. No plans -- just going to walk around and `geek out'," Terkel wrote in a Twitter post.

Booker is a well-documented fan of so-called "nerd culture" and pop culture staples like "Star Trek" and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." Booker frequently refers to himself as a nerd or a geek despite being a football player at Stanford University.

"I am a geek nerd who happened to have a temporary period of jockiness," Booker said in a 2013 interview with the Washington Post.

Booker has previously visited conventions under the Comic-Con umbrella, namely Atlantic City Comic-Con in 2015. While there, he took a photo with actor William Shatner.

The annual five-day convention brings in more than $147 million in economic activity to San Diego County. An estimated 130,000 people are expected to attend the festival this year.

