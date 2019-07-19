× Police: Son kills intruder found beating up dad at home

SAN DIEGO — Authorities released the name Thursday of a burglary suspect who was shot and killed while allegedly attacking a San Carlos man with a knife in the victim’s home.

The resident’s adult son opened fire on the suspect, Hollis Forman, 38, after finding his 54-year-old father being assaulted at the family’s residence on Lake Shore Drive near Lake Ree Avenue on Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police responding to the home invasion and shooting shortly before 6:30 a.m. found the victim on the floor of the house, suffering from stab injuries to his upper body, and Forman dead in a backyard swimming pool, Lt. Anthony Dupree said.

Paramedics took the wounded homeowner to a hospital, where he was admitted in stable condition.

Homicide detectives determined that the deadly encounter occurred when the burglary was interrupted, according to Dupree.

“The (intruder) began assaulting the homeowner, at which point the homeowner’s 20-year-old son retrieved a firearm and shot the intruder,” the lieutenant said. “(Forman) ran out the back door and landed in the pool.”