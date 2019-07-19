Man accused of attacking girlfriend twice arrested after standoff

LA MESA, Calif. — Police arrested a man suspected of attacking his girlfriend twice in 24 hours Friday morning after a brief standoff at Grossmont Center.

La Mesa Police Department said they were helping San Diego police with the situation at Grossmont Center Drive and Center Drive just before 8 a.m. Both streets were briefly closed as officers worked.

Avoid the area of Grossmont Center Dr and Center Dr. La Mesa PD assisting San Diego PD on an incident. https://t.co/DFIwAM7zzC — La Mesa PD (@LaMesaPD) July 19, 2019

Police told FOX 5 the situation started Thursday night in the San Carlos area when a man attacked his live-in girlfriend, briefly strangling her before leaving the house. He returned Friday morning, attacking the woman again and trying to suffocate her, police said.

The man left the house with his girlfriend’s phone and car, but police were able to track him down at the Grossmont Center Target, according to officers. The man refused to come out and surrender to police, but eventually he gave in and was arrested.

Around 8:30 a.m., La Mesa police said streets had reopened in the area.

Police said the woman was not hospitalized after either attack and was expected to be OK.