Police ID murder-suicide victims

Posted 12:19 PM, July 19, 2019, by

A mother and her son were found dead inside a Borrego Springs home Wednesday.

BORREGO SPRINGS, Calif. — Authorities Friday identified a man and his mother who died in a murder-suicide in Borrego Springs.

Deputies responding to a request for a welfare check Wednesday morning found the bodies of Corey Sides, 43, and Ann Sides, 71, at their home in the 2900 block of Double O Road.

Investigators determined that Corey Sides shot Ann Sides before turning the gun on himself, according to sheriff’s officials.

A neighbor reported she hadn’t seen the mother or her son since last Friday, Lt. Chad Boudreau of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Unit said.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.