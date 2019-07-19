× Police ID murder-suicide victims

BORREGO SPRINGS, Calif. — Authorities Friday identified a man and his mother who died in a murder-suicide in Borrego Springs.

Deputies responding to a request for a welfare check Wednesday morning found the bodies of Corey Sides, 43, and Ann Sides, 71, at their home in the 2900 block of Double O Road.

Investigators determined that Corey Sides shot Ann Sides before turning the gun on himself, according to sheriff’s officials.

A neighbor reported she hadn’t seen the mother or her son since last Friday, Lt. Chad Boudreau of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Unit said.