PHOTOS: Fashion takes the stage at Comic-Con

July 19, 2019

Photo Gallery

SAN DIEGO — The sixth annual Her Universe fashion show took the stage Thursday night at San Diego Comic-Con International.

Founder Ashley Eckstein wore a dress inspired by DreamWork Animation’s “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power,” designed by 2014 fashion show winner Andrew MacLaine, paired with custom accessories by designer Harmony Leike.

Adria Renee was the judge’s winner for her “Jurassic Park”-inspired Destination: Isla Nublar look. Sarah Hambly, who wore a “Marvel’s Loki”-inspired Bodak Green look, was the audience winner.

