SAN DIEGO — An outage left more than 2,500 people without power in some parts of San Diego Friday night.

The outage was reported at 10:32 p.m. and affected roughly 2,700 customer in the communities of La Jolla, Bird Rock, La Jolla Shores and Soledad Mountain, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

Power was estimated to be restored by 3 a.m. For updates, check SDG&E’s outage map.