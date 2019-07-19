× Motorcycle, semi crash jams traffic near downtown

SAN DIEGO — A motorcycle crashed with a semi-truck near Balboa Park Friday, backing up rush hour traffic into downtown.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on southbound State Route 163, just before Interstate 5. The center lane was blocked and traffic was delayed about a half-hour into the Mission Valley area before 7:30 a.m.

Increased traffic was expected in the area for the second day of Comic-Con 2019.

By about 7:45 a.m., the crash had been cleared to the side of the road and traffic was returning to normal.

Officials did not release information on any injuries from the crash.