× Mid-City school locks down over BB gun shooting

SAN DIEGO — A school in City Heights briefly locked down Friday after someone was reported shooting BBs at the campus.

Monroe Clark Middle School locked down just before noon Friday and school district police were called to search for the shooter at the front of campus on Thorn Street near Fairmount Avenue, San Diego Police Department confirmed. A witness told police a teenager in a white sweatshirt was shooting at the school.

The lockdown was lifted by 1 p.m. when police found no signs of a shooter. No arrests or injuries were announced, and police said they did not believe there was any further threat to the school.