Inmate surrenders after disappearing from Kearny Mesa halfway house

SAN DIEGO — A convict who walked away from a Kearny Mesa halfway house for low-risk criminal offenders last weekend was back in custody Friday after turning herself in to the Los Angeles Police Department, authorities reported.

Lorraine Roman, 49, surrendered at the LAPD Rampart Division station about 4 a.m., according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Roman, who was convicted of burglary last year in Los Angeles County and sentenced to a four-year custody term, fled a Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program housing center in the 3000 block of Armstrong Street in San Diego on Saturday, officials said.

After staff members at the facility realized that Roman had removed or disabled the electronic monitoring device she is required to wear and had not reported to her approved restaurant job, they searched the area but were unable to find her or the device.

The CDCR Office of Correctional Safety then began working to locate Roman and get her back in custody.

Roman’s case will be referred to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of escape charges, according to CDCR public affairs.

The state transitional-custody program allows eligible inmates to end their sentences in a community-based environment in lieu of confinement in state prison.