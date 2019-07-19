Hulu releases ‘Veronica Mars’ Season 4 early

SAN DIEGO — “Veronica Mars” is on the case a little earlier than planned.

Hulu has released all eight episodes of the show’s fourth season, a week earlier than scheduled. The release came on Friday after creator Rob Thomas, star Kristen Bell, and others conducted a panel during Comic-Con International in San Diego.

The new season was originally scheduled to premiere on July 26.

The new season of “Veronica Mars” finds Bell’s heroine in her 30s and still living (and cracking cases in) the fictional town of Neptune, California. She is also very much in a relationship with her previously on-again/off-again/on-again boyfriend, Logan (Jason Dohring).

New cast members this season include Patton Oswalt and J.K. Simmons.

“Veronica Mars” became a fan-favorite, if not always highly rated, teen drama when it aired on UPN and then The CW in the mid-2000s. Drawing upon the noir genre as much as it did pop-culture references, the show followed Bell’s intrepid, opinionated high school student, who doubled as a private investigator like her dad Keith (Enrico Colantoni), as she took it upon herself to find out who killed her best friend Lilly (Amanda Seyfried), among other crimes.

A movie version, which was heavily backed by supporters through a Kickstarter campaign, premiered in 2014.

It grossed $3.3 million domestically according to tracking site Box Office Mojo, and ushered in a wave of celebrities asking fans to fund their passion projects. A tongue-in-cheek web series focused on actor Ryan Hansen, who plays “Mars” sidekick Dick Casablancas, followed later that year. Thomas has also authored a series of novels about Veronica and her friends and enemies.