Actor Henry Cavill headlines Comic-Con day 2 panel

SAN DIEGO – Day two of Comic-Con featured actor Henry Cavill and the cast of "The Witcher."

Cavil, who starred in the most recent "Superman" movie, has been casted to play the role of Geralt, an orphan who grows up to be a monster hunter.

“I’d spend all my time with a sword in my hand,” Cavill said during a panel in Hall H. He went on to say he always had three of four swords on him for training purposes.

“That’s terrifying and creepy,” joked the executive producer of the show, which will launch on Netflix later this year.

Cavill beat out 206 other people for the role of Geralt.

Things took a humorous turn during the question and answer portion of "The Walking Dead" panel when a fan asked Norman Reedus if he was willing to lead the cast into Area 51.

“I’m not sure what that is,” he replied as the crowd broke into laughter. “I know that’s a thing but what is that?”

“It’s a Facebook event where almost two million people signed up,” the fan responded.

“And we’re going to storm Area 51? Are we going to try and steal stuff?" Reedus asked.

“Just to see the aliens, see if they’re real,” he responded.

“I think you can just go out in the hallway,” Reedus said.