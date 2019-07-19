‘Game of Thrones’ cast dishes on series finale at Comic-Con

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – The "Game of Thrones" Q&A panel Friday night gave fans the much-anticipated chance to hear straight from the cast how they felt about the controversial series finale.

The stars at the panel included Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jamie Lannister), Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), and Conleth Hill (Varys).

Wright commented how the series finale left many story lines open-ended.

“I think that’s kind of one of the cleverest things about the ending is that it doesn’t conclude everything very neatly,” said Wright.

Waldau took a moment to address his take on the backlash that season eight received.

“This show has brought so many people together watching it and loving it so obviously when it comes to an end it’s going to piss you off no matter what because it’s the end!”

Fans at the panel echoed Waldau’s sentiments saying how hard it is to please everyone, especially when so many people are emotionally invested.

“Not everybody is going to be happy with the ending because it’s the ending,” said panel attendee Cassandra Cook. “It’s kind of like a bittersweet thing as well because you don’t want it to end.”

Fans at the panel say they are holding on to the fact that they still have some books to look forward to as well as a prequel series.