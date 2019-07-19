Foster kids to surf with cops at annual Urban Surf 4 Kids event

SAN DIEGO — Federal agents and local law enforcement officers will meet with dozens of foster children Saturday for Urban Surf 4 Kids’ annual ‘Surf with a Cop’ event at La Jolla Shores.

The event on July 20, 2019, will provide surf therapy to 80 foster children ranging in ages from 4 to 18 and allow law enforcement officers to develop relationships with the children through beach activities and educational demonstrations. Urban Surf 4 Kids is a nonprofit that provides surf therapy and mentoring for foster and at-risk youth who are victims of abuse, neglect and abandonment.

The San Diego Police Department, the San Diego Harbor Police, the California Highway Patrol, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Department of Corrections will attend.

Law enforcement demonstrations will include a Dog Bite demonstration by the CHP, a Narcotics demonstration by the Border Patrol and presentations on the Explorer’s Program and the Respect Program from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

“This event is so special because often children who have suffered abuse and neglect are removed from dangerous domestic situations by law enforcement officers. Events like this help our children heal from that trauma and experience the human side of law enforcement,” said Roxanne Avant, executive director of Urban Surf 4 Kids.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the grass just north of the parking lot in Kellogg Park.