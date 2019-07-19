Faulconer tweets about frustration over scooters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- The City of San Diego is cracking down on scooter companies not following the new rules.

City officials say if they don't comply soon, they'll tell them to head out of town.

Bird, Lime and Lyft are three companies that San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer called out in a tweet Friday for not slowing scooters down at locations like the Mission Beach boardwalk.

Living among scooters is something Mission Beach residents like Rick Miller have had to adjust to.

"Although they're good in theory, the people that use them don't respect the rights of others," Miller said.

Along the boardwalk, through technology called geofencing, dockless companies are supposed to slow scooters down to at least 8 miles an hour. In other places, the speed is supposed to go as slow as 3 miles per hour.

"I know that the new law is in effect but I have seen very mixed results," miller said.

The city says it has, too. In a tweet Friday, Faulconer said, "BirdRide has violated geofencing requirements in nine different locations across the city, with Lyft and LimeBike doing so in seven locations. This is unacceptable. Each has been ordered to comply by July 29th or cease operating in San Diego."

"No, we are absolutely not messing around. The mayor's tweet was, we will enforce and if we need to we will revoke a permit," Development Services Department Director Elyse Lowe said.

City leaders say there are also consequences for dockless bikes and scooters parked where they aren't supposed to be. They say devices that aren't picked up within three hours are being impounded and those considered a hazard can be towed away immediately. In just two days, workers say they've counted more than 1,000 scooters that have been brought to this city lot.

"It's a $65 impound fee and they can be charged up to $1 a day for storage. So they definitely have the financial incentive to make sure that those scooters are not parked improperly," Lowe said.

Bird sent FOX 5 a statement that says in part, "Bird is already in the process of addressing concerns raised by the City of San Diego ... We will continue engaging in an open and productive dialogue with city officials."

Lime also sent FOX 5 a statement that says in part: "We've recently refined our geofencing technology and continue to enhance our product and operations to ensure we comply with local rules and set the standard for micromobility."

"We want this mode of transportation but we're going to work to make sure it's safe for everyone involved," Lowe said.

The city says it's not only cracking down on the companies but also riders not following the rules.

Remember, you can't ride on sidewalks, you can't ride tandem and you can't ride the scooter if you are younger than 16.