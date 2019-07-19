Earthquake rattles just north of San Diego County

Posted 12:07 PM, July 19, 2019, by , Updated at 12:11PM, July 19, 2019

An earthquake shook Anza, just north of the San Diego County line, late Friday morning.

ANZA, Calif. — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.7 shook Anza, just north of San Diego County Friday.

The temblor struck around 11:40 a.m. and was just over 6 miles beneath the surface.

Residents in Temecula and parts of North County, including Valley Center, Vista and Escondido reported feeling the shaking.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency in California to provide assistance to communities rocked by a series of strong quakes, including a 6.4 earthquake on Independence Day and a 7.1 quake the following day.

