Earthquake rattles just north of San Diego County

ANZA, Calif. — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.7 shook Anza, just north of San Diego County Friday.

The temblor struck around 11:40 a.m. and was just over 6 miles beneath the surface.

Residents in Temecula and parts of North County, including Valley Center, Vista and Escondido reported feeling the shaking.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency in California to provide assistance to communities rocked by a series of strong quakes, including a 6.4 earthquake on Independence Day and a 7.1 quake the following day.

