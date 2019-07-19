× Danai Gurira confirms ‘The Walking Dead’ exit as Thora Birch, Kevin Carroll join cast

SAN DIEGO — Danai Gurira is leaving AMC’s “The Walking Dead” in Season 10.

Gurira, who has played sword-wielding fan-favorite Michonne since “The Walking Dead’s” third season, announced during the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel that she will be exiting the show.

“I can confirm this will be my final season as Michonne on the show,” she told the crowd.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress will likely be in “a handful” of the season 10 episodes.

With news of the exit also came word that the zombie apocalypse drama is getting some new warm bodies.

Series executive producer Gale Anne Hurd shared that “American Beauty” star Thora Birch will join “The Walking Dead” as Gamma. Described as someone who is a Whisperer (or a survivor of the apocalypse who blends in with the undead by wearing their skin), she is both deeply connected to that way of life and devotedly protective of the group’s leader, Samantha Morton’s Alpha.

Hurd also shared that Kevin Carroll, who is known for his work on HBO’s “The Leftovers” and FX’s “Snowfall,” will play Virgil.

According to an AMC press release, this character is “a highly intelligent and resourceful man who is desperately trying to get home to his family.”

The tenth season of “The Walking Dead” will premiere at 9 p.m. on October 6.