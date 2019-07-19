Beach advisory lifted for Bonita Cove

SAN DIEGO — A beach advisory that went into effect earlier this week at a popular swimming spot in Mission Bay has been lifted, county officials said Friday.

The County of San Diego’s Department of Environmental Health warned swimmers to avoid Bonita Cove due to high bacteria levels in the water. A sign posted in the sand Wednesday warned beachgoers that contact with water in the area “may cause illness.”

The beach advisory remained in effect until Friday afternoon, at which time county officials said it was once again safe for people to swim in the water.