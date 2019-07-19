7-Eleven to give $7,111 to baby born July 11 at 7:11 p.m., weighing 7 lbs. 11 ozs.

ST. LOUIS – 7-Eleven is donating an auspicious amount of money to the college fund of a St. Louis girl who was born on July 11 at 7:11 p.m. weighing seven pounds and 11 ounces – $7,111.

Rachel Langford of St. Louis gave birth to daughter J’Aime Brown baby girl on 7-Eleven day, July 11 — yes, 7/11.

“After catching wind of the incredible news, 7-Eleven decided to pledge $7,111 to the newborn’s college fund to honor her entry to the world,” 7-Eleven spokeswoman Gaby Harris told USA Today.

Langford, who also has a 6-year-old son, told CNN last week she kept on seeing the numbers 7 and 11 during her pregnancy, but didn’t think it meant anything.

“I thought it was weird at first, and I didn’t know that (the numbers) meant so much,” she said. “A lot of the times (during the pregnancy) I would look at the clock and it was 7:11.”

Harris said 7-Eleven is also going to send J’Aime’s parents diapers, onesies and other goodies to help them out along the way.

CNN Wire contributed to this report.