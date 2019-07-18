Trump picks son of former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia as next secretary of labor

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he will nominate Gene Scalia, former Justice Antonin Scalia’s son, as secretary of labor.

“I am pleased to announce that it is my intention to nominate Gene Scalia as the new Secretary of Labor. Gene has led a life of great success in the legal and labor field and is highly respected not only as a lawyer, but as a lawyer with great experience working with labor and everyone else,” Trump tweeted Thursday. “He will be a great member of an Administration that has done more in the first 2 ½ years than perhaps any Administration in history!”

Politico was first to report that Trump was likely to nominate Scalia.