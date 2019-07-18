Tom Cruise and Conan O’Brien surprise Comic Con crowd to discuss Top Gun 2

SAN DIEGO – Comic Con San Diego kicked off its 50th anniversary Thursday with a panel from the cast of Terminator Dark Fate. Arnold Schwarzenegger talked about when he got the call to do the first Terminator 1 back in 1984.

“From that moment on, everything has changed in my life,” he said.

Schwarzenegger said he’s had fans reach out to wonder if he was going to be in the newest Terminator.

“It’s absolutely incorrect to say I don’t need to,” he replied on stage. “Of course I need to come back. It’s like I’m addicted to Terminator. Terminator was the movie that launched my action career.”

The movie which features Linda Hamilton who plays the character Sarah Connor has Hamilton hunting down other terminators trying to kill them to keep another character alive.

But the big surprise of the day came as the panel was wrapping up. Conan O’Brien unexpectedly took the stage to introduce Tom Cruise.

“I’m here to talk to you about a film,” O’Brien said. “A film that’s been anticipated and now will soon be here. A film that has great meaning for San Diego. A film we’ve been waiting for for a long long time. Ladies and gentleman, be prepared to say hello to the biggest movie star you’re going to meet in a long long time, Mr. Tom Cruise.”

“You are the first people in the world to see this,” said Cruise as he took the stage to a thunderous applause. He was referring to the trailer to ‘Top Gun 2.’

“Everything you see in this film is for real, the flying. We are working with the Navy, everything is real, and I really wanted to give you an experience of what it’s like to be in that aircraft.”

After playing the trailer, Cruise waved to audience and told them they’ve been a great crowd.

“We had no clue!” said a surprised Comic Con Fan, Doug Packwood, who was stunned to see Cruise on stage. “It was a lot of fun and a big surprised to our that was there. We were there cheering, had a blast.”