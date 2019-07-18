San Diego Zoo Kids TV channel expands to children’s hospital in Pakistan

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Zoo Thursday began broadcasting its San Diego Zoo Kids closed-circuit TV channel in a hospital in Karachi, Pakistan, further expanding the channel’s use in children’s hospitals around the world.

The channel is funded by South Dakota businessman and philanthropist T. Denny Sanford and is designed to entertain and educate children in pediatric hospitals and clinics.

San Diego Zoo Kids programming varies by location, often featuring content from local zoos and animal sanctuaries.

At the Indus Hospital in Karachi, the channel will broadcast highlights from the San Diego Zoo’s online cameras like the Elephant Cam as well as content from international zoos and sanctuaries like the Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary in Brisbane, Australia, the Singapore Zoo and the Wellington Zoo in New Zealand.

“We are happy and excited to enter into a partnership with San Diego Zoo Global for offering its services to our pediatric patients,” said Dr. M. Shamvil Ashraf, the executive director of medical services with the Indus Health Network. “We hope that the programs will help children in distracting them from their pain.”

The channel debuted at San Diego’s Rady Children’s Hospital in 2013. Since then, it has expanded to 252 children’s hospitals, clinics and Ronald McDonald Houses in 42 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, Mexico, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Pakistan, Qatar, Curacao and South Africa.

“We continue to be humbled by the healing properties of San Diego Zoo Kids,” said Debra Erickson, San Diego Zoo Global’s director of communications. “Parents and caregivers share that the channel, which has no commercials or inappropriate content, not only calms children but makes them happy.”