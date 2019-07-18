MTS increasing service during Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System is helping Comic-Con attendees avoid high-priced parking and traffic downtown. The agency is increasing service to Comic-Con from Wednesday, July 17 through Sunday, July 21.

MTS is also partnering with Lyft to provide attendees with ride discounts for easier access to and from Trolley stations.

“Last year, MTS carried an additional 380,000 trips just for Comic-Con and sometimes it feels like another dimension of passengers out there,” said MTS CEO Paul Jablonski. “So we are transforming the Convention Center Station to join the fun and remind riders that MTS is the best portal to bring them to the Comic-Con experience.”

Trolley and Bus Service Schedules:

Sycuan Green Line – Trolleys depart all stations between SDCCU Stadium and the Convention Center/Gaslamp Quarter every 7 minutes most of the day Wednesday – Sunday.

– Trolleys depart all stations between SDCCU Stadium and the Convention Center/Gaslamp Quarter every 7 minutes most of the day Wednesday – Sunday. Orange and UC San Diego Blue Lines – Trolleys will depart all stations every 15 minutes most of the day Thursday – Sunday. Trains will run more frequently (every 7 minutes) during peak commute times on UC San Diego Blue Line

– Trolleys will depart all stations every 15 minutes most of the day Thursday – Sunday. Trains will run more frequently (every 7 minutes) during peak commute times on UC San Diego Blue Line Late Night Service – The last trains on all three Trolley lines will depart downtown San Diego after midnight Thursday – Saturday

– The last trains on all three Trolley lines will depart downtown San Diego after midnight Thursday – Saturday Comic-Con Stations –The Sycuan Green Line’s Convention Center and Gaslamp Quarter Trolley Stations provide direct access to all the activities and action. UC San Diego Blue Line and Orange Line passengers can transfer to the Sycuan Green Line at the 12th & Imperial Transit Center.

Expanded Comic-Con Trolley service details can be found on MTS’ Comic-Con webpage. Comic-Con attendees can use the MTS Trip Planner function or OneBusAway app to find the transit trip that works best.

Get a Lyft to Comic-Con:

To help Comic-Con attendees get to and from MTS transit centers, Lyft is offering MTS passengers with a 20% discount off two rides with a maximum discount of $3.00 per ride, for trips that arrive or depart from MTS transit centers between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. from Wednesday through Sunday.

The promotion is designed to allow people to leave their cars at home during Comic-Con, get a ride to transit and then reverse the trip to get back home after the fun.

Passengers should enter the code ComicConMTS and the discount is applied if they are picked up or dropped off at a transit center.

Portal Parking:

Fans are encouraged to use thousands of free parking spots available throughout the MTS system.

Stations with a high capacity of free parking available include:

Stadium Station (Sycuan Green): 5,000 free parking spots

Morena/Linda Vista (Sycuan Green): 200 free parking spots

El Cajon Transit Center (Sycuan Green/Orange): 469 free parking spots

Massachusetts Avenue Station (Orange): 241 free parking spots

Palm Avenue Station (UC San Diego Blue): 499 free parking spots

Bayfront/E Street Station (UC San Diego Blue): 267 free parking spots

Hazard Center (Sycuan Green – Sat and Sun only): 1,500 free parking spots

Purchasing the Portal Fares

Compass Cloud– Attendees can purchase and store transit fares on their smart phones at any time prior to arriving at transit stations by using Compass Cloud, MTS’s free mobile ticketing app. One-, two-, three-, four- and five-day passes are available for $5, $9, $13, $16 and $20 respectively. Multiple passes can be purchased and stored on one phone, making it easy for family and friends traveling together. To purchase special event Comic-Con passes, select the ‘Special Event’ service, then select the preferred pass type (special event passes are only valid consecutive days within the duration of Comic-Con, July 17 – 21).

Commemorative Portal Pass