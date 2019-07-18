Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash at Lake Murray intersection

SAN DIEGO – A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash with a car at a Lake Murray intersection, police said Thursday.

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Jackson Drive and Lake Murray Boulevard, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

A 59-year-old man riding a 2009 Triumph 1050 Speed Triple motorcycle was in the left turn lane at the intersection, but decided to continue westbound on Jackson Drive, Buttle said.

A 62-year-old man behind the wheel of a 2000 Honda Accord was also heading westbound on Jackson Drive and attempted to avoid the motorcyclist, but the two collided in the intersection, the officer said.

The Honda then continued traveling westbound and crashed into the front of a 2008 Scion sedan, which was waiting at a red light at the intersection of Jackson Drive and Cowles Mountain Boulevard, Buttle said.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Buttle said.

No details about the Scion driver were immediately available and no other injuries were reported.

Alcohol was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, Buttle said.