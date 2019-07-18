Man wrapped, lowered to ground after refusing to come down from Comic-Con installation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - A man had to be restrained with medical-wrap tape and lowered to the ground early Thursday morning after refusing to get down from a Comic-Con installation, San Diego police said.

Officers were called to a 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' structure near the Convention Center around 1:15 a.m. following reports that a man would not come down from scaffolding setup for the exhibit installation.

When SDPD arrived, security officers had worked the guy off of the installation and onto the scaffolding where he became uncooperative, police said.

Police wrapped the man and placed him on a medical spine-board for the officers safety and his.

The man was taken to a local hospitals following complaints of chest pain.

It's unknown how or why the man climbed the Comic-Con installation.