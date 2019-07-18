× Man arrested on suspicion of seriously injuring roommate

SAN DIEGO – A man was arrested Thursday morning on suspicion of seriously injuring his roommate during a fight at a College Area home, police said.

It happened shortly before 10:15 p.m. Wednesday at a home on College Avenue near Pontiac Street, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.

The 41-year-old man and his 42-year-old male roommate got into an argument for unknown reasons and the argument turned violent, Buttle said.

During the fight, the younger roommate punched the 42-year-old man several times in the head, the officer said.

Officers responded to the home and took the 41-year-old man, whose name was not immediately available, into custody without incident, Buttle said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening, he said.