Have you seen this man?

SAN DIEGO – Police are searching for a man who has been missing since Wednesday morning.

Joseph Kuss left his home in the Mira Mesa area around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning and has not returned. Kuss’ family is very concerned for him and is asking for help finding him.

Kuss is 5’11” tall, 150 lbs and was last seen wearing a grey long sleeve sweater, light blue pajama top with a collar, blue plaid pajama pants and grey tennis shoes.

If you have seen Kuss, please call the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2277.