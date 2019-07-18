East County brush fire nears full containment

DEHESA, Calif. – A brush fire that scorched 25 open acres in the East County community of Dehesa is now 90% contained, officials said Thursday.

According to Cal Fire officials, full containment of the Vista Fire is expected by 5 p.m.

#VistaFire off Vista De La Montana in the Dehesa area in San Diego County is 25 acres & 90% contained. Full containment expected later today. (link: https://t.co/bK88fG7FeB) pic.twitter.com/ciEmsahhY6 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 18, 2019

The brush fire broke out off Vista de la Montana Wednesday, shortly after 3:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire. The fire prompted a brief evacuation in the area but the order has since been lifted.

Ground crews and personnel aboard firefighting helicopters and airplanes worked to subdue the flames, and had the fire’s spread halted by 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Cal Fire reported.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries but they were evaluated and went back to work, according to Cal Fire’s Issac Sanchez.