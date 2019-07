DESCANSO, Calif. — A person was found dead Thursday in a wrecked truck in a ravine alongside a rural road in the eastern San Diego County highlands.

The discovery off the 7900 block of state Route 79 in Descanso was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

It was unclear when the vehicle, described as a white utility truck, crashed off the back-country road just north of Interstate 8, CHP public-affairs Officer Jim Bettencourt said.