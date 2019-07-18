2 horses dead at Del Mar after training accident

Posted 9:24 AM, July 18, 2019

DEL MAR, Calif. – Two horses have died Thursday morning in a training accident at Del Mar, track officials confirmed.

The accident happened just after 6:30 a.m., the morning after Del Mar’s opening day.

One of the horses, Carson Valley, was an unraced 3-year-old trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert.  The other horse, whose name was not immediately available, was trained by Carla Gaines.

The jockey riding the horse was taken to a local hospital.  The extent of his injuries is unknown.

We will continue to update this developing story.

