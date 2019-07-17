× Tesla driver suspected of DUI in fiery crash

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Deputies arrested a Tesla driver suspected of DUI after a fiery crash in North County early Wednesday.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Newcastle Avenue in Encinitas, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. A man driving a Tesla lost control as he turned onto Newcastle and lost control of his car, flipping and crashing into a building.

The car burst into flames after hitting the building, but the flames did not spread. The driver was the only person in the car, and he was not hurt, according to sheriff’s officials.

The man, identified as 38-year-old Daniel Pike, was booked into jail in Vista for suspected DUI.